Huasheng Online News, March 3 (all-media reporter Liao Huiwen) On the evening of March 1, the release ceremony of the “China Internet Literature Influence List (2021)” was held in Changsha. This is the eighth list launched by the Network Literature Center of the Chinese Writers Association, including the list of online novels, the list of IP influence, the list of overseas communication, and the list of newcomers. The 2021 list was originally scheduled to be released in 2022, but it was rescheduled to be released in 2023 due to the epidemic. After strict initial evaluation, re-evaluation, and final evaluation, 30 online literary works and 10 new writers were on the list. Nearly 200 people from all over the country, including Internet literature writers, critics, persons in charge of Internet literature platforms, representatives of cultural industry companies, and Internet literature enthusiasts, attended the release ceremony.

Guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, this evaluation will pay more attention to the works of writers who are correctly oriented and promote the core values ​​of socialism; pay more attention to high-quality online literature IP that meets the diverse cultural needs of the people; pay more attention to promoting Chinese culture. Internationally disseminated online masterpieces; pay more attention to the cultivation of young talents with both virtue and art.

The works on the list of online novels include not only works that reflect the creation achievements of realistic themes such as “The Top of Life”, but also excellent historical novels such as “Don’t Let the Country Go”, and sports-themed masterpieces such as “Stars and Ashes”. Among the works on the IP impact list, there are “Snow in the Snow” adapted into a film and television work, and “The First Sequence” adapted into animation, etc., in various forms. Works such as “Cherishing Flowers” and “Restarting the Extreme Sea Tinglei”, which have set sail in the tide of “Internet Literature Going to Sea”, are deeply loved by overseas readers and have been selected into the overseas communication list. Ten “post-90s” Internet writers including Liu Jinlong, Erdong Rabbit, and Sanjiu Yinyu stand out among many new writers with their good creative momentum.

It is reported that compared with previous editions, the works on this list have four characteristics. First, the quality of works has been significantly improved, the spirit of realism has been continuously enhanced, and works with realistic themes in the “Fiction List” have become new highlights. The second is that the amplification effect of Internet literature IP is further highlighted. The quality and reputation of works on the IP list are excellent, and the social influence and reputation are further enhanced. The third is that the dissemination works are more popular with overseas “Generation Z” readers, and are “followed up” by the post-90s and post-95s in North America and Southeast Asia. Fourth, post-90s Internet writers emerged in large numbers, and the iterations were further accelerated, becoming the main force of creation.