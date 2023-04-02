For the first time, China‘s national immigration management agency issued a commemorative medal for guarding the frontier, and more than 8,400 people received this honor.

According to China Central Television news reports, the National Immigration Administration and its affiliated units held the first awarding ceremony of the frontier defense medals of the national immigration management agency on Sunday (April 2), awarding 8,487 national immigration management agency frontier defense commemorative medals.

The purpose of setting up the National Immigration Management Agency Guarding the Frontier Commemorative Medal is to further enhance the sense of honor, belonging and mission of the immigration management team.

According to the report, the police of the national immigration management agency are stationed in the snow-covered plateau and the difficult and remote areas of the Gobi desert all year round. Great sacrifices have been made and outstanding contributions have been made to the stability of the country’s borders.

The main chapter of the national immigration management agency guarding the frontier commemorative medal is composed of five stars, the Great Wall pass, shield, olive branch, snow lotus and other elements, reflecting that the immigration management agency fulfills its duties in accordance with the law, is responsible for safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and promotes serving economic and social development. Missions and tasks for exchanges between Chinese and foreign personnel.

Snow lotus means perseverance, fearlessness, and purity, and it symbolizes the loyalty, belief, lofty character, tenacious will, selfless dedication, fighting spirit, and bloody responsibility of the border police.

