Home News China’s national immigration management agency issued the frontier guard commemorative medal for the first time | Zaobao
News

China’s national immigration management agency issued the frontier guard commemorative medal for the first time | Zaobao

by admin
China’s national immigration management agency issued the frontier guard commemorative medal for the first time | Zaobao

For the first time, China‘s national immigration management agency issued a commemorative medal for guarding the frontier, and more than 8,400 people received this honor.

According to China Central Television news reports, the National Immigration Administration and its affiliated units held the first awarding ceremony of the frontier defense medals of the national immigration management agency on Sunday (April 2), awarding 8,487 national immigration management agency frontier defense commemorative medals.

The purpose of setting up the National Immigration Management Agency Guarding the Frontier Commemorative Medal is to further enhance the sense of honor, belonging and mission of the immigration management team.

According to the report, the police of the national immigration management agency are stationed in the snow-covered plateau and the difficult and remote areas of the Gobi desert all year round. Great sacrifices have been made and outstanding contributions have been made to the stability of the country’s borders.

The main chapter of the national immigration management agency guarding the frontier commemorative medal is composed of five stars, the Great Wall pass, shield, olive branch, snow lotus and other elements, reflecting that the immigration management agency fulfills its duties in accordance with the law, is responsible for safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and promotes serving economic and social development. Missions and tasks for exchanges between Chinese and foreign personnel.

Snow lotus means perseverance, fearlessness, and purity, and it symbolizes the loyalty, belief, lofty character, tenacious will, selfless dedication, fighting spirit, and bloody responsibility of the border police.

pleasebrowseOur official Facebook page for more new information

china” json=”{“targeting”:{“pos”:[“1”], “zbtags”:[],”zbarticleid”:[“1378842″],”channel”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”: [“amp-script:permutiveCachedTargeting.ct”], “timeoutMillis”: 1000}”/>

You may also like

Construction of the Plaza Mariscal Sucre market in...

Perspective. Maryann, from selling cookies in TM to...

Policies are now contradictory Xi Jinping’s two ruling...

A webinar on innovative procurement and e-procurement: the...

There are already 42 detainees for corruption plot...

Quibdó: 30.1% unemployment!

Francis’ appeal for today’s Christs

Tiki González calls for high turnout at the...

Can we continue to believe in what President...

It’s just the benefits of one year’s spring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy