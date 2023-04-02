Marco Bezzecchi conquers the first time, ahead of Luca Marini and Jack Miller in a completely wet warm up. Other Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio fourth, Franco Morbidelli fifth, Francesco Bagnaia seventh. The Aprilias are in trouble, Joan Mir is injured
April 2, 2023
PIove from the Baths of Rio Hondo: turns with the rain its a completely wet track. The ten minutes of the warm up therefore become fundamental if there will be, as it seems, the same conditions also in the race.
Dry or wet the two riders of the VR46 team are confirmed in great form: Marco Bezzecchi first, Luca Marini second, separated by 0”409. To complete this virtual front row in the wet, the specialist Jack Miller.
It is confirmed fast Franco Morbidellififth, while the teammate continues to struggle: it is nono, half a second behind Franco. Not a good sign for the French world champion.
Tday positive surprisesthe sixth place of Takaaki Nakagami, in a clear recovery compared to this indeed and in Portimao, and the eighth of Augusto Fernandez, who is doing better with the KTM than Raul Fernandez did with that bike, but also than what he is doing with Aprilia (is tenth).
About the House of Noale, i two official riders are confirmed in difficulty in the wet: Aleix Espargaro is 14th, Maverick Vinales 16th, up 17 drivers on track.
To Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira, Pol Espargaro and Enea Bastianini and has unfortunately also been added Joan Mirwho crashed yesterday in the SprintRace: therefore, there will be no Honda of the HRC team in this Argentine race. Oh mama, what a bad situation.