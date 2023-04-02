Marco Bezzecchi conquers the first time, ahead of Luca Marini and Jack Miller in a completely wet warm up. Other Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio fourth, Franco Morbidelli fifth, Francesco Bagnaia seventh. The Aprilias are in trouble, Joan Mir is injured

PIove from the Baths of Rio Hondo: turns with the rain its a completely wet track. The ten minutes of the warm up therefore become fundamental if there will be, as it seems, the same conditions also in the race.

Dry or wet the two riders of the VR46 team are confirmed in great form: Marco Bezzecchi first, Luca Marini second, separated by 0”409. To complete this virtual front row in the wet, the specialist Jack Miller.

It is confirmed fast Franco Morbidellififth, while the teammate continues to struggle: it is nono, half a second behind Franco. Not a good sign for the French world champion.