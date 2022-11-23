[The Epoch Times, November 23, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Recently, in a talk show held by Liaoning Maixien Culture Media Co., Ltd., performer Li Boyin included content such as ridiculing the Shanghai epidemic in the performance. was officially punished. Li Bo is known as the first female talk show in China. In her performances, she has ridiculed sensitive topics such as nucleic acid testing and “poisonous teaching materials”.

According to a report by China-Singapore Jingwei on November 22, the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System shows that recently, Liaoning Maixien Culture Media Co., Ltd. was fined more than 50,000 yuan by the Dalian Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism for violating the “Regulations on the Administration of Commercial Performances”. .

According to the announcement, Liaoning Maixien Culture Media Co., Ltd. held a talk show performance at Bona Film City (Central Avenue Store) at 19:30 on June 24, 2022. The performance sold 48 tickets on the Damai.com platform. Zhang, the sales amount was 3922 yuan, after deducting 20% ​​of the venue and 15% of the ticketing platform, the income was 2549.3 yuan. The performance of one of the performers, Li Bo, contained content such as “ridiculous about the Shanghai epidemic”, “insulting Shanghainese” and “ridiculing minors”. Dalian Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism fined him 50,000 yuan and confiscated 2,549.3 yuan of illegal income.

According to public information, Li Bo, a talk show actor, is known as the number one female talk show in China. She used to be the host of Liaoning TV Station, hosted programs such as “Xin Xiaolin” on Liaoning Satellite TV, and later hosted “Spicy Erren Zhuan” on Liaoning Rural Broadcasting. She also participated in variety shows such as “The Speaker” and “Swordsman”.

The Epoch Times reporter noticed that on Li Bo’s Weibo, which has 1.32 million followers, there was no official talk show video about the Shanghai epidemic. However, in a talk show video released by Li Bo on the 16th of this month, she once ridiculed the nucleic acid test, one of the authorities’ normalized epidemic prevention measures.

In a small theater performance video released by Li Bo on May 30, she also teased the PEP math textbook known as the “poisonous textbook”.

Li Bo said: “I heard that there were children in the front row? It has been written on the ticket that minors are not allowed. Sometimes there may be some large-scale ones, but don’t worry, no matter how big our scale is, it is not as good as Your People’s Education Edition has a lot of math textbooks.”

As soon as this remark came out, the audience laughed. Just a few days before the performance, many parents of students criticized that the illustrations of elementary school textbooks were full of pornographic, obscene and perverted content, which aroused public attention.

Jiang Guangyu, the host of “The Most Ridiculous Points of News“, believes, “Talk show is a mainstream way of performing in Western society, because it dares to criticize current malpractices, because it has sharp views, keen observation, and straightforward ridicule. Only when there is undisguised sarcasm, it makes people feel interesting.” “Under the CCP’s suppression of speech and the chilling atmosphere pervading the entire society, it is impossible to produce truly excellent works with social criticism. Talk show actors dare not touch You’ll be wretched if you don’t know what you’re talking about when it comes to really ridiculous, pathetic, nonsensical subjects.”

Regarding the Chinese talk show competitive show “Talk Show Season 5”, Jiang Guangyu said, “Many contestants in the talk show live in Shanghai. How many ridiculous, sad, and ironic things happened during the closure of Shanghai. If there is no If the authorities’ supervision of public opinion is a society of open speech and freedom of speech, just the few months of blockade in Shanghai can make a special talk show to complain.” (Video)

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#