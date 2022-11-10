Source title: Chinese and foreign reporters walked into Beijing Fire to experience the different “flame blue” of China‘s emergency rescue force “119” Fire Day

The 9th is the “119” National Fire Protection Day. More than 20 domestic and foreign media reporters entered the Beijing Fire Special Service Detachment to observe the comprehensive fire rescue drill. The drills on the day included comprehensive rescue actual combat drills, vehicle equipment and equipment demonstrations, and firefighters’ personal tackling skills demonstrations.

At the event site, after a “destructive earthquake”, “buildings” collapsed and “people” were trapped in a mess. The search and rescue dogs dexterously sniffed repeatedly on the “ruins”, and the rescue team used life detectors to accurately locate and search for “survivor”. In the small space, rescue team members are cutting and dismantling a life channel to safely transfer the “trapped people”. The “building” completely collapsed, and the rescue team used heavy support tools to support the collapsed wall and open the “life channel”. The “earthquake” caused the road to be blocked, and a “wounded person”, under the protection of the rescue team, quickly crossed through a rope more than ten meters in the air and was transferred to a safe area.

It is understood that with dense population, dense high-rise buildings, many uncertain factors in disasters and great damage, earthquake disaster rescue and high-rise building fire rescue are a difficult problem faced by all countries in the world. “It was precisely these problems that were foreseen, so from the beginning of the establishment, we set our sights on ten or even decades later.” Wang Mo, head of the special service detachment of the Beijing Fire and Rescue Corps, said that this team is in line with “world standards”. In line with the standard, learn advanced technology and experience such as international industrial rope technology, international professional diving, and international disaster and coordination.

All 173 team members have obtained international safety certificates, and some team members have obtained international rescue qualifications in different fields such as rope rescue, diving, drone flight, construction machinery lifting, and international air cargo transportation. , has reached the world‘s leading level in the fields of building structure collapse rescue, rope rescue and other fields. They have been involved in the rescue of many major disasters and accidents in China.

“These rescue team members are well-trained, and the equipment they use is also very advanced, giving people a strong sense of security.” The Dutch National News TV reporter said. It is reported that today, in international rescue operations, “China‘s assistance” has become a powerful force, demonstrating the Chinese people’s feelings of sharing the same destiny with the people of other countries, and winning the respect of all countries in the world.

At the equipment display site, robot dogs, underwater robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, communication command equipment using the Beidou navigation system…all “Made in China” aroused admiration from Chinese and foreign reporters. In fact, “Made in China” has already been applied to various fields of disaster rescue, whether it is personal protective equipment, communication command systems, rescue equipment used in various scenarios such as underwater, sky, fire, smoke, and even logistics support systems. .

This “Into Beijing Fire Fighting” observation activity, by opening the fire brigade (station) to media reporters, calls on the whole society to pay attention to fire fighting, participate in fire fighting, learn fire safety knowledge, and enhance fire safety awareness. It is also a new force in China‘s emergency rescue facing the world. a concentrated appearance. It is reported that the theme of the 2022 Fire Protection Publicity Month is “Fighting Fire Safety and Ensuring High-Quality Development”. During this period, all regions, departments and units in Beijing will adopt a combination of online and offline methods to hold “Fire Control on the Central Axis” Publicity activities such as “Fire Protection Public Welfare” actively create a fire safety atmosphere and build a fire safety environment.