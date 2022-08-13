A synergy between Tim and the Municipality to bring ultra-fast internet to homes Mayor Castello: “We will be in step with the country’s digital transition”

chivasso

Thanks to a synergy between Tim – through FiberCop, the infrastructure company that is part of the group – and the municipal administration, the optical fiber will reach the city up to the homes to make ultra-fast connections up to 1 Gigabit / s available.

The estimated investment of approximately 2.6 million euros is made possible by the inclusion of Chivasso in the national coverage program of FiberCop, which aims to create the secondary fiber optic access network in the black and gray areas of the country. to develop FTTH (Fiber To The Home) solutions according to the open co-investment model envisaged by the new European Code of Electronic Communications.

«With this new technological infrastructure – comments the mayor Claudio Castello – the city of Chivasso is fully in step with the digital transition of the country. We are proud to be able to equip ourselves with a strategic asset for the growth of our urban reality thanks to the development of connectivity and cutting-edge digital services. The ultra-fast optical fiber offers us extraordinary possibilities to manage the present with the tools of the future: an advantage – concluded the mayor – that makes us mature and competitive in the scenarios that lie ahead for social and economic life ».

The interventions for the construction of the new network, which will be coordinated by Tim, have already begun in many areas of the city, in order to make the services progressively available, with the aim of connecting over 6,800 real estate units at the end of the plan.

Where possible, existing infrastructures will be used to lay the optical fiber. If it is necessary to carry out excavations, these will be carried out by adopting innovative techniques with low environmental impact, with interventions on the roadway of about 10-15 centimeters. Therefore, maximum attention to the needs of citizenship.

Tim will work in partnership with the municipal administration to limit the inconvenience to citizens and proceed quickly with the construction of the new network. Thanks to this plan, Chivasso will be equipped with an optical fiber network that is even more performing than the one that is already available to citizens and businesses today thanks to the FttCab technology, which makes connections up to 200 megabits available for 9,700 real estate units.

The new super-fast network should make it possible to accelerate the digitization processes in the area, for the benefit of citizens, businesses and the public administration, and to better satisfy professional needs, also related to smart working and distance learning. –