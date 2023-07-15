Chlorine gas leakage in two outdoor pools

Several fire brigades, as well as police and rescue services were deployed in Lambach. The area around there had to be evacuated within a radius of 300 meters and the people living there had to be brought to safety. Around 0.30 a.m., two hours after the start of the operation, the all clear was given and the area was released again. According to the mayor of Lambach, Johannes Moser, two people had to be hospitalized for observation. However, there was no explosion, as claimed in other media.

After the outdoor pool was closed for a short time on Saturday, the all-clear could be given on Saturday around noon. “The damage was repaired by a specialist company and the system was released again in terms of safety,” said the Lambach community. According to Moser, the cause was a defect in the solenoid valve of the chlorine dosing system. Nobody got hurt.

Chlorine gas alarm also in Grieskirchen

Shortly before that, there had been a very similar incident in the Grieskirchen outdoor pool. Community workers had alerted the volunteer fire brigade around 9 p.m. because the electronic monitoring had reported an increased concentration of chlorine gas in the technical room. The fire brigade put on breathing masks and ventilated the room. The chlorine gas then evaporated. At around 11:30 p.m., the operation was brought to an end. As a precaution, the two community workers were examined at the Grieskirchen hospital, but were not injured.

Different cause than in Lambach

According to Deputy Mayor Günter Haslberger, the cause was different than in Lambach. They are also different systems. The reduction valve in one of the four chlorine gas bottles in the Grieskirchen outdoor pool was defective. A technician was there at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and the outdoor pool was able to open again at 12.30 p.m.

“Stark Traveling Gas”

Chlorine gas is a dangerous and highly irritating gas. “A little contact is enough for the mucous membranes to be severely irritated and a dry cough to develop,” says Thomas Zwicklhuber from the Grieskirchen volunteer fire brigade. At higher concentrations, this can lead to serious health problems.

