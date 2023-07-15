Deenova’s latest line of products, AIDE, is on display at Longjumeau Hospital in …

Deenova

Deenova, the leading provider of innovative automation solutions for hospitals, is pleased to announce the signing of the contract with Longjumeau Hospital in France, marking another milestone in the successful launch of its innovative AIDE product line. The contract includes the use of an AIDE-CUT, Deenova’s unique automation robot for repackaging medicines into unit doses, and an AIDE-PICK, the most innovative robot for the automated dispensing of patient therapies.

The AIDE product line redefines unit dose pharmacy automation technology by maximizing operational efficiencies and ensuring complete medication traceability. By automating medication management, Longjumeau Hospital aims to significantly improve the medication cycle within the hospital, thereby reducing the risk of errors and increasing the accuracy of medication administration, leading to improved patient outcomes. The innovative solution of the AIDE line also streamlines the drug dispensing process, automatically manages drug orders and relieves healthcare workers, especially pharmacy workers and nursing staff.

“We are very pleased that Longjumeau Hospital has chosen us to improve medication management with our AIDE product line,” says Loic Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova France. “Successful implementation of AIDE-CUT and AIDE-PICK robots will streamline unit dose preparation and therapy delivery processes, minimize errors and improve patient safety.”

Longjumeau Hospital is part of the North Essonne Hospitals Group (GHNE) and is known for its excellence in healthcare, including critical care and surgery, supported by state-of-the-art technical equipment.

“The successful launch of Deenova’s AIDE product line in France is an encouraging achievement for the group,” said Christophe Jaffuel, Chief Commercial Officer of the Deenova Group. “We are very pleased with the very positive response and acceptance of the AIDE solutions and this success lays a strong foundation for our future endeavors. We already have several projects in the pipeline across Europe and are confident that the AIDE product line will have a significant impact on medication management and patient care.”

Deenova’s automation solutions have made a name for themselves across Europe for optimizing the traceability of medicines and RFID-based medical devices and increasing patient safety in healthcare facilities worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive range of innovative products to reduce therapy errors and to optimize the efficiency of workflows. The company’s commitment to innovation, coupled with exceptional customer service, has made it a trusted partner in the healthcare industry, present in almost 100 hospitals in seven European countries.

