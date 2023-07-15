The armies of Russia and China together in the Sea of ​​Japan: it is the operation “North. Interaction-2023”

The exercises will be dedicated to the theme of maintenance from the security of strategic sea lanes and will aim to enhance the strategic interaction between the Chinese and Russian forces, strengthen the ability to maintain the pace and the regional stability and respond to various security challenges. Russia e Chinese kick off their joint military exercises as part of Operation ‘North. Interaction-2023‘, In the Sea of ​​Japan. Beijing’s Defense Ministry in a note specifies that, as envisaged by the annual cooperation plan between the armies of the two countries, “soon the Russian army will send the navy and air forces to participate” in the operation “organized by Northern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army in the central part of the Sea of ​​Japan“.

The Chinese newspaper Global Times reports exclusively that Saturday morning the warships of the Chinese naval flotilla they helicopters embarked to participate in the military exercises ‘Northern/Interaction-2023’ have left the military port of Qingdaoin the east Chinese province of Shandongheading to the waters designated to carry out the missions of training. Around 9.45 local time a greeting ceremony was held by officers of the Central Military Commission, the Northern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Northern Theater Navy Command of the Chinese Army. The Global Times reports that the Chinese naval flotilla consists of five ships: the guided missile destroyer Qiqihar, Guiyangfrom frigates to guided missiles Zaozhuang e Rizhao and from the full supply vessel Taihu which he carries on board four helicopters.

