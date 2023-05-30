Home » Chocó continues to classify athletes for the 2023 National Games
Chocó continues to classify athletes for the 2023 National Games

Chocó, despite the economic difficulties that all the leagues are going through, continues to qualify athletes for the next national games that will be held this year in the Coffee Region.

Men’s basketball, after 20 years, qualified for the highest event in Colombian sport in a qualifying event that took place in Cali, reaching the final against Valle, with whom they lost.

Handball, which is no longer a promise but a great reality, qualified for the jousts in both branches in a qualifying round that took place in Bello and La Estrella, Antioquia.

And the canoeing delegation in a great performance this weekend in Paipa Boyacá, achieved the classification of thirteen athletes in both branches.

To highlight the work and perseverance of coaches such as Edwin Fernando Mosquera “Pepi” in basketball, who makes history having a product base of processes with Club Pollito, Nohelia Lozano in handball, and Luvín Leudo Hurtado, who together with their technical teams have managed to show the advances of its athletes, despite the adversities.

