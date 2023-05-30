Plot vote by mail | The investigation of vote-by-mail fraud in Mojácar also implicates the PP

The seven initially arrested have been joined by an eighth implicated who remains in prison and whose action would have benefited the PP and not the PSOE

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Vera has agreed to lift the summary secrecy of the proceedings opened as a result of the alleged fraud in voting by mail investigated in the municipality of Mojácar.

In the cause are investigated a total of eleven people, since the first ten has been joined by another one that was also arrested. Of the total investigated, eight were arrested and in that condition they were brought to justice while the remaining three are still pending to be summoned by the judicial body. At the time it was learned that two of those detainees were on the PSOE list in the municipality, in positions two and five, the latter as independent.

Now it transcends that the eighth detainee He is also being investigated for the alleged commission of an electoral crime but the investigation opened against him has materialized in the opening of a separate piece within the criminal proceedings initiated given that his alleged actions would have benefited the PP and not to the PSOE, as the rest of those involved supposedly would have carried out. Although the Investigating Court also agreed to his provisional release after invoking his right not to testify, however the judge ordered his imprisonment In compliance with an injunction issued by a Criminal Court of Almería for events unrelated to this investigation, the Court of Justice of Andalusia reports in a note.

The head of the Court of Vera 4 had already decided in previous days to withdraw a certain number of envelopes for voting by mail so that the Police could carry out investigative proceedings in the case. The votes were deposited in the ballot boxes and only the empty envelopes were collected.

He was one of the residents of Mojácar who to those who were tempting to sell their vote in the 28-M elections who notified the Civil Guard on May 11 of the existence of an alleged plot to traffic in voting by mail in the town of Almería, as confirmed by sources close to the police operation. The buyers were offering 100 euros per head to families with very low purchasing power, according to the same sources. An important part of those tempted were voters residing in Mojácar de Latin American origin.

The PSOE complaint

The head of the Investigating Court number 4 of Vera has agreed, on the other hand, to refer to the Dean of the Courts of this judicial district the complaint presented by the PSOE party against the PP of the town of Mojácar for an alleged case of fraud in the vote. The complaint will be adjudicated to a Vera Court in the coming days for the investigation to continue.

The PSOE reported that On May 16, his candidate in Mojácar filed a complaint at the Garrucha Civil Guard barracks for alleged PP crimes. The complaint, to which this newspaper has had access, indicates that “many beneficiaries of the food bags assigned by social services and distributed by the mayor and councilors at Christmas would be voting by mail.” The PSOE indicates in the complaint that some residents confirm that they were asked for a signature to vote by mail and they were told not to worry, that “they did not have to do anything else.”

new fraud

The TSJA also reported that Court number 4 of Vera, which is still on duty, has also received a new complaint for another alleged case of fraud in the voting system. The complaint has been filed by a political party and the duty judge has officiated the judicial police to initiate the corresponding investigation into these facts.