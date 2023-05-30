Ex Udinese – Samir is national champion in Mexico: his season

Former Juventus central defender Samir he officially graduated national champion in Mexico. A real privilege for a player who has made a lot of apprenticeships and will finally lift a very important trophy to the sky. We recall that the Brazilian grew strongly in the past seasons in Udine and last January he was shot at Watford to try an incredible comeback salvation in the Premier League. There is talk of a mastiff you can rely on when it comes to marking the striker on duty. He manages in every way to put his opponents in difficulty and after the transfer to Mexico his first joy also arrives noteworthy. The Brazilian takes home the cup with Tigres (the one that was Florian Thauvin’s former team). The team won the play-off final with the result of three goals to two. A real luxury for the boys, given that they started from seventh position. This is the first major trophy of Samir’s career and we wish the central defender more successes. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Becao risks ending up out of the squad: the latest <<