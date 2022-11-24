«Meeting the government on the maneuver is important. Opposition is not always done by going to the streets but by proposing alternatives. And politics is not a perennial war between enemies but a confrontation between adversaries in the interest of the country. I thank Giorgia Meloni for her availability”. The leader of Azione Carlo Calenda wrote it on Twitter, in view of the meeting with the premier. “There are no obscure plots or promises of ‘crutches’, but the normal dialogue that takes place in all countries mature between the majority and the opposition that remain so.Let’s try to normalize Italian politics and tie it to the contents; no more infinite ideological conflict.