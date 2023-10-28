Chongqing Jiangbei Airport Announces Winter and Spring Flight Plan for 2023

Chongqing Jiangbei Airport Prepares for Winter and Spring Season

Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport has announced that it will commence its flight plan for the upcoming winter and spring season on October 29. The airport is expecting a significant increase in the number of flights operated by airlines, with a planned total of 7,090 flights per week, representing an 11% year-on-year increase compared to the 2019 winter and spring seasons. On average, there will be over 1,000 flights per day, and the total number of passenger routes will return to 150.

The flight plan for the winter and spring season includes the addition of eight new domestic destinations compared to the same period last year. These include Zunyi Moutai, Pu’er, Qionghai, Chifeng, Xilinhot, Wuzhou, Chenzhou, and Fuyuan. In terms of international flights, the airport will add two new intercontinental destinations – Paris and Sydney – and establish connections to 18 cities such as London, Rome, Madrid, Budapest, Doha, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Osaka.

Following the seasonal change, the aviation market is expected to enter the traditional off-season, which will result in a significant drop in air ticket prices compared to before. From November until the end of the year, there will still be a large number of public and business routes departing from Chongqing to popular tourist destinations such as Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Kunming, Haikou, Xi’an, Xishuangbanna, Lijiang, Qingdao, and Lhasa. Air tickets for these routes will be available for purchase at prices below 300 yuan, excluding tax, allowing citizens to enjoy affordable travel during off-peak hours.

Jiangbei Airport aims to strengthen the construction of the “Chongqing Express” trunk route network during the winter and spring flight seasons. The airport plans to maintain a high frequency of express flights, with 37 flights per day to Beijing (including the capital and Daxing), 37 flights per day to Shanghai (including Hongqiao and Pudong), 29 flights per day to Guangzhou, and 24 flights per day to Shenzhen.

Passengers traveling to destinations such as Hangzhou, Nanjing, Haikou, Qingdao, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Changsha, Sanya, Shenyang, Jinan, and Wenzhou will have more flight options, providing a more comfortable travel experience. For western routes, there will be 10 daily flights from Chongqing to Lhasa and 8 daily flights to Urumqi, connecting destinations such as Linzhi and Qamdo in Tibet, as well as Aksu and Korla in Xinjiang.

In terms of multimodal transport, Chongqing Jiangbei Airport has set up city terminals in various locations including Luzhou, Zigong, Nanchong, Wulong, Chongqing West Railway Station, Chongqing North Railway Station, Shapingba Station, Fengjie Station, and Raffles City in Yuzhong District. Passengers can enjoy convenient services such as plane license processing, baggage check-in, flight inquiries, high-speed rail ticket purchases, exclusive lounges, and airport shuttles at these terminals.

As Chongqing Jiangbei Airport prepares for the winter and spring season, travelers can expect increased flight options, lower ticket prices, and improved services, making their travel experience more enjoyable and convenient.

