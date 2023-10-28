Israel still in the Strip with soldiers and tanks. Tajani: ‘The 14 Italians are at no risk now’ – LIVE – News

11:51

Israel informed the US about ongoing blitz targets in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on the objectives of the army’s massive blitz inside the Strip. This was claimed by the Ynet website, according to which after having had a general briefing on the operation, Austin asked Gallant to “avoid hitting people who were not involved and not cause harm to innocent people”. Austin also called for Israel to agree to increased humanitarian aid from the Rafah crossing for the people of Gaza. Gallant – according to Ynet – accepted “in principle” both requests made by Austin.

11:49

Tajani, ‘the 14 Italians are at no risk now

“The 14 Italians who are in the Strip are all under the Red Line… they are all safe, there is no fighting, there are no risks at this moment”: the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, told Tg2 , connected by the Farnesina Crisis Unit.

11:06

After missile from Lebanon, Israel strikes across the border

A short while ago the Israeli army foiled a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon towards an Israeli drone. The military spokesman said this, adding that the army is now hitting the place where the missile came from in response.

10:18

Israel: Still operating in Gaza, no losses

”Our ground forces are still on the ground and carrying on the war”: this was stated by military spokesman Daniel Hagari. ”Last night they entered the north of the Strip and extended their ground activities. Infantry, tankers, engineers and artillery units take part in this operation, supported by a strong volume of fire”. Israel, Hagari continued, continues with ”massive bombings” in Gaza which have also led to the killing of leading exponents of the military wing of Hamas, including the head of the air unit ”who played a central role in the massacre of October 7”.

09:56

Israeli army kills Hamas naval forces commander

The Israeli army killed the commander of the Hamas Naval Forces Gaza City Brigade Ratib Abu Tzahiban. The military spokesperson said this according to which Tzahiban organized and commanded the attempted infiltration into Israel on October 24th. The Navy – added the spokesperson – is providing support to the land forces engaged so far inside Gaza for the incursion that began yesterday evening.

09:56

Erdogan to Israel, ‘put an end to this madness’

Turkish President Erdogan calls on Israel to “put an end to this madness” and “stop the attacks”. This was reported by the Turkish Anadolu agency.

09:54

Warning sirens in the areas of Israel around the Strip

Rocket warning sirens from Gaza have recently resumed in Israeli communities around the Strip. The army made it known.

09:37

Families of the kidnapped, ‘night of anxiety, Netanyahu welcome us now’

“This night was the most terrible of all nights and we passed it with great anxiety. It was a long, sleepless night, against the backdrop of the major army operation in the Gaza Strip and complete uncertainty regarding the fate of the abductees who are held there and are also subjected to heavy shelling.” This was declared by the Forum of families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, calling for “an urgent meeting” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and other members of the war cabinet.

09:23

Tajani, ‘we contacted an Italian in Gaza, he is fine’

“Our Consulate in Jerusalem is doing everything to contact our (compatriots) who are in the Gaza Strip and unfortunately communications are interrupted, but a little while ago the Consulate managed to reach one of the people, who sent a positive message” : the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said this on Tg1. “The context is very complicated… it is the government’s priority to follow the Italians who are there – he added -. We continue to monitor the situation minute by minute… this positive message has arrived from our Consul in Jerusalem”.

08:41

Israel still in the Strip with soldiers and tanks

The Israeli forces, who entered Gaza yesterday evening, are still in the Strip while the operation launched with troops and tanks continues. The local media reported it.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi – according to the same sources – is currently holding an assessment of the ongoing situation at the end of which decisions will be made regarding the continuation of the ground operation. Clashes with Hamas are reported in Bureji, central Gaza, and other locations. At the moment – according to the same sources – there are no victims or injuries among the Israeli soldiers.

08:19

Hamas, no negotiations after Israeli raids

“There were negotiations and also political efforts to reach an agreement” on the ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners, but “after Israel’s latest raids on Gaza” there are no more talks. This was stated by Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan, quoted by al Jazeera.

A few hours earlier, the Russian agency Tass – quoting the Palestinian Maan – reported that Hamas would like a truce of a few days and is asking for the release of its supporters in Israeli prisons in exchange for 100 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

08:16

The US embassy asks Americans to leave Lebanon

The American embassy in Beirut invites compatriots to “immediately leave the country”. “The State Department recommends

that US citizens in Lebanon leave now, while commercial flights remain available, due to the unpredictable security situation”, reads a statement published on the website of the American diplomatic mission.

“You should have a crisis action plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance. The best time to leave a country is, if possible, before a crisis. Civilian evacuations from a country foreigners assisted by the U.S. military are rare,” the statement continues. “There is no guarantee that the U.S. government will evacuate private U.S. citizens and

their family members in a crisis situation. In the event that a U.S. military-assisted evacuation occurs, our focus will be on helping U.S. citizens.”

08:15

Israel, 150 Hamas targets hit in northern Gaza

Around 150 underground targets, including tunnels, were hit by the Israeli air force last night in the north of the Strip. The military spokesperson announced that several terrorists were killed.

08:13

Israel, Hezbollah rockets fall in Syria, raid on infrastructure in Lebanon

“Yesterday, Hezbollah terrorists attempted to launch rockets into Israeli territory. The rockets fell in Syria. During the night, Israeli jets responded by hitting Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon.” This was reported by the Israeli army.

