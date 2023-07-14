Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Important Speech and Address Rock Disaster Prevention

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting on the morning of July 14 to discuss important issues and make necessary deployments. The meeting was presided over by Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and was attended by key party members and officials.

During the meeting, the committee focused on the in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Members thoroughly analyzed and discussed the speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Political Bureau meeting of the CPC Central Committee on June 30 and the sixth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee during his inspection in Jiangsu. They emphasized the significance of understanding and implementing the important requirements mentioned in the speech.

A key topic of discussion during the meeting was the prevention and control of dangerous rock disasters in the Three Gorges Reservoir area. The committee received a report on the current state of affairs and further studied and deployed relevant measures to ensure the safety of the area. Secretary Yuan Jiajun also delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to take responsibility for the prevention of dangerous rock collapses and navigation safety accidents. He stressed the importance of a combined approach of human defense and technical defense, as well as improving monitoring and early warning systems.

The meeting highlighted the importance of “prevention,” urging the committee to focus on key districts, counties, and areas prone to dangerous rock disasters. It called for continuous improvement in monitoring capabilities, early warning systems, and personnel relocation to ensure the safety of lives and property. Furthermore, the committee emphasized the need to strengthen rescue capabilities, enhance emergency plans, and conduct regular drills to ensure rapid response and effective rescue operations in case of emergencies.

In addition to the discussions on rock disasters, the meeting also addressed various other issues. Members studied General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Jiangsu, focusing on the promotion of science and technology modernization, the development of a modern industrial system, the building of a modern civilization, and the improvement of people’s livelihoods. They also examined the implementation of major national strategies and the importance of carrying out thematic education.

The meeting further reviewed the city’s implementation opinions on promoting the construction of the basic old-age service system. The committee emphasized the goals of providing quality old-age services, developing home-based and community-based care options, addressing the shortcomings in rural areas, and expanding the number of senior care professionals. It also highlighted the importance of creating a warm and caring social atmosphere for the elderly.

The meeting concluded by considering other matters of importance. Overall, the discussions and decisions made during the meeting showcased the commitment of the Municipal Party Committee to implementing the directives of General Secretary Xi Jinping and ensuring the well-being and safety of the city’s residents.

