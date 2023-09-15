Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Important Speech and Deploy Post-Disaster Reconstruction Work

Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Important Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech

Chongqing, China – On September 15, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee in Chongqing held a meeting to study and implement the important spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent speeches. The meeting was presided over by Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, who delivered a speech highlighting the key points discussed.

During the meeting, the committee emphasized the need to thoroughly understand and implement the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches. These requirements included promoting industrial innovation through scientific and technological advancements, accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, improving the infrastructure system, enhancing the overall quality of the population, and strengthening party leadership and party building.

Additionally, the meeting called for the implementation of the party’s education policy, with a focus on cultivating individuals with moral integrity and strengthening the construction of the teaching team. The goal is to create a social atmosphere that values education and provides quality education that satisfies the people.

The committee also listened to the report on the spirit of the national party committee and government secretary-general meeting and the city’s implementation opinions. Emphasizing the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, the meeting highlighted the need for political construction and the strengthening of political responsibility and capabilities.

Furthermore, the meeting stressed the importance of post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, following General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions. The committee urged the speeding up of safety assessments, repairs, and reconstruction of houses damaged by floods, with the aim of ensuring affected people can move into new homes before the Spring Festival. They also emphasized the need to strengthen flood prevention infrastructure and improve the grassroots disaster prevention and avoidance system to better protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

Finally, the meeting reviewed and honored the list of names and commendations for Chongqing’s dual-support model cities (counties) and model units and individuals, recognizing their contributions to the development and progress of the region.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from the Municipal Party Committee to implement the important instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping. They aim to build a model institution that reassures the party and satisfies the people, strengthen political construction and party building leadership, and accelerate post-disaster recovery and reconstruction efforts to safeguard the well-being of the people in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

