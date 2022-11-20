«If we consider the lives cut short and the serious injuries sustained by cyclists, pedestrians, the elderly, the disabled, vulnerable road users, it clearly emerges how much of a priority it is to strengthen mobility safety. The data relating to the victims of accidents under the age of eighteen are also intolerable. To ensure the integrity of life, a careful and shared synergistic action between institutions, civil society and industry is essential. The objectives envisaged by the strategic framework of the European Union must be pursued”.

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, writes it in a note on the occasion of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Victims. «Making our roads less dangerous also requires the adoption of more demanding safety standards for vehicles and infrastructures and implies encouraging new mobility models and promoting more widespread and efficient public transport in relations between territories. It is also evident that it is of primary importance to develop as much as possible the diffusion of a culture of responsibility for every driver aimed at increasing awareness of the risks to which each of us is exposed and to which the lives of others are exposed when driving a vehicle” .

In a note, the Head of State also spent words on Children’s Day: «The International Convention on the Rights of the Child and Adolescent has placed children and young people at the center of a network of fundamental rights: the right to non-discrimination , respect for the best interests of the child, the right to life, to correct development, the right to be heard”.

The first office of the State continued: «Global conflicts, widespread poverty, climate change are threats to the full enjoyment of children’s rights, severely tried even by the years of the pandemic. The risk is not only the compression of fundamental rights. War and poverty, too often – continues Mattarella – become the background of abuses and violence committed against the weakest, they evoke stories of broken childhoods, of children forced to become adults without having the tools to face life. Today we celebrate inclusion for every child: a goal that can only be pursued if the role of education within society is recognized as an effective tool for combating poverty, exploitation and inequality. Protecting childhood and adolescence means protecting the future of humanity, it means laying the foundations on which to build a community of free and responsible citizens. Every energy must be expended to guarantee all boys and girls a childhood that responds to their needs and aspirations, offering opportunities for growth so that they can be formed, making the values ​​of peaceful coexistence their own, adults, tomorrow, capable of make the world a better place», concludes Sergio Mattarella.