On March 1, the new version of the National Medical Insurance Drug Catalog was implemented in Chongqing, and the insured people in Chongqing will enjoy the scope and price of drug reimbursement in the new version of the catalog when they buy medicines when they see a doctor. It is understood that the new version of the National Medical Insurance Drug List has added 111 drugs, including drugs in the fields of chronic diseases, anti-tumors, rare diseases, and new crown therapeutic drugs. The average price drop of newly admitted drugs in negotiations and bidding has reached 60.1%.

It is understood that after the adjustment, the total number of drugs in the new version of the National Medical Insurance Drug Catalog has reached 2,967.

“During the previous medical insurance catalog adjustments, drugs for chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension were the focus of adjustment.” The relevant person in charge of the Endocrinology Department of Southwest Hospital said that in the previous medical insurance catalog adjustments, calcium acetate tablets, alfacalcidol tablets, etc. Diabetes medications have dropped significantly. This time, common diabetes drugs including insulin degludec liraglutide injection and metformin hydrochloride sustained-release tablets (Ⅲ) have entered the new version of the medical insurance catalog.

In the new version of the medical insurance catalog, 14 anti-tumor drugs are included for the first time in the field of tumor treatment, including non-small cell lung cancer, lymphoma and other treatment drugs. This will benefit a large number of cancer patients.

In addition, this adjustment also expands the indications of drugs that have been included in the catalog in the past, such as immunotherapy monoclonal antibody drugs. According to the approval of clinical indications, the scope of medical insurance reimbursement is further expanded.