Samsung Galaxy S23, with the eBay discount of €210, collapses to a HISTORIC MINIMUM on the web

During the event UnpackedSamsung has announced new models in the Samsung Galaxy range, including the Galaxy S23 which we find in super offer today on eBay con the important discount of 21% on the list price of 979€. Imaging, highly advanced AI and sustainability are three of the key elements that characterize this smartphone that now you can make it yours for 769€ with free shipping.

Samsung Galaxy S23 8+128GB: €210 discount on eBay

But those mentioned are “only” three of the main cornerstones around which Samsung has decided to rotate the experience of its new range of smartphones. Equally important are thegaming experience which makes the leap and relies on the Snapdragon processor, along with a optimized battery that adapts to the various modes of use. Then obviously each model has unique specifications.

The new camera allows users to make cinematic videos thanks to the Nightography function, the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy” offers a premium experience, which includes arevolutionary artificial intelligencewhile the design of devices underscores Samsung’s commitment to the sustainability thanks to the increased use of recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone.

And jewel of smartphones that under these conditions cannot be purchased to take home the latest invention in the field of telephone hardware and beyond, of course. Go up eBay and this smartphone what now you can make it yours for €769 with free shipping. A bargain for the latest addition to the branded smartphone family Samsung.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

