The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation into The Rock Trading

After that of Florence, too the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation into The Rock Tradingan important Italian cryptocurrency exchange that has been preventing customers from accessing the platform for several days. Today the Guardia di Finanza carried out the searcheswith seizure and acquisition of documents, of the offices in Milan, Genoa and Padua of The Rock Trading and of homes of the two foundersAndrea Medri and Davide Barbieri.

The public prosecutor’s statement explains that the first checks also revealed, “in addition to the blocking of operations”, also “the interruption of relations with the national credit institution which, since the establishment of the company, had provided the platform with account through which to operate, as well as some violations relating to the correct preparation of the financial statements by the company”. Investigations are also underway to verify the company’s management of liquidity and the destination of the sums collected.

Crime hypotheses

The investigation, underlined the Milan prosecutor’s office, is still in the preliminary stages. For this the crime hypothesis registered for the moment are generic of embezzlement and fraud. The crime in the Florence file had computer fraud and abusive access to the computer system as a crime, explains the Corriere della Sera.

The searches of the Gdf were also carried out to try to define the situation from a quantitative point of view. It is not yet clear how many Italian customers there are and how much is the value of the cryptocurrencies entrusted to The Rock Trading and no longer available.