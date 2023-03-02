Home World USA, the FBI arrests a man with explosives in the trunk on a flight to Florida
World

USA, the FBI arrests a man with explosives in the trunk on a flight to Florida

by admin
USA, the FBI arrests a man with explosives in the trunk on a flight to Florida

The FBI has arrested a man after security personnel at Lehigh Valley International airport in Pennsylvania found explosives in his luggage checked on a flight bound for Florida. The man arrested is 40-year-old Marc Muffley, who is now charged with possession of explosives and with attempting to plant explosives or an incendiary device aboard an aircraft. The incident took place on Monday, but was announced today, after the formalization of the charges. According to investigators, Muffley had checked a suitcase containing a compound used for fireworks, as well as gunpowder, on an Allegiant Air flight bound for Orlando. A primer was also found together with the compound. The man, who was arrested as he attempted to walk away from the airport, is due to appear in court on Thursday

See also  Elon Musk opens showroom in Xinjiang, where China represses Uighurs: activists protest

You may also like

Drought, the government is working on a decree...

He falls from the roof in Misilmeri while...

The EU is considering increasing the production of...

Jelena Karleuša showed too much Fun

Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Thursday 02 March...

Crotone, the captain of the harbor office: “With...

Ukrainian army attacked Crimea | Info

We premiere “Oroigarri bat”, Arima’s second advance

it can be transmitted from man to man,...

Cars: States’ decision to stop petrol and diesel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy