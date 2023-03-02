The FBI has arrested a man after security personnel at Lehigh Valley International airport in Pennsylvania found explosives in his luggage checked on a flight bound for Florida. The man arrested is 40-year-old Marc Muffley, who is now charged with possession of explosives and with attempting to plant explosives or an incendiary device aboard an aircraft. The incident took place on Monday, but was announced today, after the formalization of the charges. According to investigators, Muffley had checked a suitcase containing a compound used for fireworks, as well as gunpowder, on an Allegiant Air flight bound for Orlando. A primer was also found together with the compound. The man, who was arrested as he attempted to walk away from the airport, is due to appear in court on Thursday