Osasuna’s coach, Jagoba Arrasate, pointed out that the “genius” of the Moroccan international Abde ended up decanting a very even match against Athletic Bilbao at El Sadar.

The rojillo coach said that he saw a “very even” clash in which both teams “neutralized” each other wellOsasuna being better at the start of the second half to take advantage of Abde’s goal.

“The result is good, knowing that the tie is still even and that San Mamés is going to be very difficult”the Berriatúa coach continued, analyzing the victory against Athletic.

“We have seen that consistent, compact Athletic and it is difficult to create situations for them. We were clear that they could not run us. We have competed well, but we have not played well”, said the coach of the Navarrese team about his rival and what was seen on the pitch.

About Sergio Herrera’s game, Arrasate celebrated the two interventions of the Burgos goalkeeper at the beginning and at the end of the game and explained the management of the two goalkeepers: “we have two great goalkeepers, the management is being like this and I am delighted. Aitor plays a great game in Seville and Sergio does the same today”.

“We have four very important league games before and now we have to focus on that. In a month things change so much… ”, he replied when asked about the distant return, on April 4.

“They have been the best. There was a fantastic atmosphere and people really wanted to experience a night like this. I think they have lived up to it. We had no doubts, ”he praised the“ fundamental ”role of his fans during the 90 minutes.