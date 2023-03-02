The forcefulness of the evidence provided by the Attorney General’s Office allowed a knowledgeable judge to sentence Jesús Jean Carlos Ospino Camacho, responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide, to 20 years in prison.

The events investigated occurred on December 4 in the El Triángulo de Neiva neighborhood where the defendant repeatedly injured a man identified as Ricardo Andrés González Sánchez with a sharp weapon.

Judicial police work revealed that the assault occurred after the fatal victim interceded on behalf of a friend of his who had just been verbally and physically assaulted.

The judge in the case ordered that Ospino Camacho serve a sentence of 20 years in prison, without criminal surrogates.

The capture of this man was recorded in December 2022 on Calle 36 sur with Carrera 5 in the Industrial zone of commune 6, for the crime of Homicide for allegedly participating in the events that occurred on December 4 of this year. year, where an Official of the Attorney General’s Office was injured with a knife.

In addition, this man records judicial notes as indicated for the crime of Manufacture, trafficking and possession of Narcotics.