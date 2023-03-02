Home News ‘Orejas’ sentenced for the crime of an official of the Prosecutor’s Office in Neiva
‘Orejas’ sentenced for the crime of an official of the Prosecutor’s Office in Neiva

The forcefulness of the evidence provided by the Attorney General’s Office allowed a knowledgeable judge to sentence Jesús Jean Carlos Ospino Camacho, responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide, to 20 years in prison.

The events investigated occurred on December 4 in the El Triángulo de Neiva neighborhood where the defendant repeatedly injured a man identified as Ricardo Andrés González Sánchez with a sharp weapon.

Judicial police work revealed that the assault occurred after the fatal victim interceded on behalf of a friend of his who had just been verbally and physically assaulted.

The judge in the case ordered that Ospino Camacho serve a sentence of 20 years in prison, without criminal surrogates.

The capture of this man was recorded in December 2022 on Calle 36 sur with Carrera 5 in the Industrial zone of commune 6, for the crime of Homicide for allegedly participating in the events that occurred on December 4 of this year. year, where an Official of the Attorney General’s Office was injured with a knife.

In addition, this man records judicial notes as indicated for the crime of Manufacture, trafficking and possession of Narcotics.

