Massimiliano Allegri, Juve have taken Milik in attack. First impression?

«I’m happy, it’s an important choice: he has impressive numbers, he strengthens his attack and can play with Vlahovic. We are waiting for the bureaucratic clearance, I hope it arrives so it will be available ».

How and what changes with Milik?

“Maybe tomorrow I’ll let him play from the start. I got an idea like that in the locker room. Eleven play, let’s see … ».

Paredes can come now too. Is this Juve stronger than last year?

“Only the results will tell if we are stronger. We need to improve last year’s position, it’s the minimum. I don’t know if Paredes will arrive, I concentrate on tomorrow’s match ».

What answers do you want from Juve-Roma?

«It is the first direct clash and we are playing against a Roma that is doing well and that continues the positive trend of last year. It will be a pleasure to meet Mourinho: he is shaping Roma in his own way and it will be a balanced match as well as very difficult against a team that has not conceded a goal ».

How much of your own in this Juve and how long do you have to wait for the real Juve?

«Let’s finish the market and see who we have available. There is good spirit and desire to work, but after a game you must not be overwhelmed by criticism. There will be matches like this during the season, you have to be calm and not be frustrated when it happens. It happens to everyone ».

Nedved asked the environment for peace of mind after the criticisms of Samp-Juve …

«We are only on the third day and there is only to improve the condition. We must remain calm and calm, the goals are not for tomorrow. The fans will be needed because there will be moments of difficulty against a Roma that is strong at the moment ».

How do you have fun and win?

“I don’t want people to become pretty here, but losers. Biogna playing well in football, but winning games. This is football. We have to improve and work every day, but the fun doesn’t have to go with this concept. We have some defections, but there is great spirit ».

Why is Vlahovic so isolated? In Genoa he touched 9 balls …

«If he touches a ball and scores a goal, I’d be happy. With Sampdoria it was a bad first half, but football matches last 95 minutes and in the second half the game was bitten. I am angry about the missed opportunities because we could have won. Sampdoria closed the spaces and let our defenders play, but we couldn’t do worse than the first half ».

Has Bonucci recovered and can he play?

«Bonucci will not be called up because he is not yet well: his leg feels a bit strange, he is important and is 100% useful. We all have to recover well because then we play a game every three days. Di Maria does differentiated work: the goal is Florence, difficult with Spezia ».

Is Szczesny there?

“He is available and can return. On the other injured: Kaio Jorge had a serious problem with his patellar tendon, Chiesa is on the road to recovery but we don’t know when he returns. So Pogba ».

Can Rovella and Miretti play starters?

«I have to decide the midfield, I have some doubts in defense. Especially for the changes, whether Milik is there or not ».

How will it feel to see Dybala as an opponent?

«We spent extraordinary years with him, he scored beautiful goals and entertained the public. We find him as an opponent and it will be a pleasure to see him again ».

Are you satisfied with Locatelli? Is he playing in the best position?

«He has to be calm, he gets nervous when things don’t come to him. He can only grow in condition, but I’m happy. Playing in front of the defense is not easy: three is different from two. He can also play the right midfielder ».

An opinion on the Champions draw?

«They are all difficult matches, PSG is strong and it will be nice to challenge them. It will not be easy to play in Israel and Benfica are a formidable team ».