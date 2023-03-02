What happened in London last February 23 is unbelievable. The trade unionist James Farr reported the incident, who posted photos and videos on social media, explaining in detail how things went. According to Farr’s story, Mohamed (this is the rider’s name) was making a delivery when he collapsed in front of a luxurious London residence. The man was losing consciousness and was helped by some passers-by. At first, the doorman of the building did not allow him to be taken inside the building and so Mohamed remained outside for a while, in the freezing cold, waiting for the ambulance to arrive. In all of this, delivery customers took to the streets where, instead of helping, they checked their order and complained that something was missing.