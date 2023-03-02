Home News London, rider collapses during a food delivery: he is left in the cold (and the customer complains to him)
News

London, rider collapses during a food delivery: he is left in the cold (and the customer complains to him)

by admin
London, rider collapses during a food delivery: he is left in the cold (and the customer complains to him)

What happened in London last February 23 is unbelievable. The trade unionist James Farr reported the incident, who posted photos and videos on social media, explaining in detail how things went. According to Farr’s story, Mohamed (this is the rider’s name) was making a delivery when he collapsed in front of a luxurious London residence. The man was losing consciousness and was helped by some passers-by. At first, the doorman of the building did not allow him to be taken inside the building and so Mohamed remained outside for a while, in the freezing cold, waiting for the ambulance to arrive. In all of this, delivery customers took to the streets where, instead of helping, they checked their order and complained that something was missing.

See also  Mediterranean, new massacre: 22 dead off the coast of Libya

You may also like

[China Food and Drug Network]Guangdong holds a symposium...

VOICE OVERS – The dubbing strike continues with...

They downloaded their kiss to Marbelle

Man died in a fight in Valledupar

Announcement on Soliciting Opinions on the “Jinan Municipal...

Soulbound Tokens Power a New Identity Solution on...

Kegel exercises to increase sexual pleasure

Daniele Scardina in a coma after the operation,...

TikTok will control the use of the app...

Interpretation of the No. 1 Document Series of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy