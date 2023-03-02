news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – The second evening of the round of 16 of the FA Cup offers the surprising 1-0 defeat of Tottenham on the field of Sheffield Utd, a Championship club, but above all the fairy tale of Grimsby, a low-ranked team in the fourth series but able to eliminate Southampton. Now he will face De Zerbi’s Brighton. Manchester United and Burnley celebrate in the 90th minute against West Ham and Fleetwood. In the quarter-finals, the Premier League teams will be just four out of eight.



The three categories of difference make themselves felt and it couldn’t be otherwise, for Grimsby Town, who know they have to make a tough match. The ball is practically always at Southampton’s feet (76% possession), yet it is the guests who take the lead in the first half with Holohan’s penalty. In the 50th minute the scene repeats itself, with the midfielder doubling again from eleven meters. Caleta-Car’s goal was not enough to avoid a sensational 2-1 defeat which further worsens a really complicated season for the Saints, last in the Premier League. (HANDLE).

