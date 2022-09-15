More and more businesses today are moving online and using cloud services. This transition requires getting your paper documents into a digital database. Scanner technology is the most reliable method for doing so. There are many different types of scanner so you will need to consider your specific needs before choosing one.

Different Types of Scanners

Not every document is a flat and tidy 8×11 sheet of paper. There are many different types of scanners made to accommodate this variety.

Sheetfed document scanners can handle high volumes and make use of automatic document feeders. This feature frees up the time and energy of your employees. Flatbed scanners are the traditional model and are great for scanning anything that isn’t flat. Bound, old or fragile paper is best served by this type of scanner. Desktop scanners create high-quality images and take up very little space. These function well for individuals. Specialized scanners can be large format, 11×17 or legal sized for handling alternate document sizes. Some also have a duplex feature for scanning both sides of a document at once. Receipt scanners can handle a wide variety of document sizes and often come with relevant software for filing. ID card scanners are compact, speedy and designed to handle the thickness and dimensions of ID cards.

Different Needs for Different Businesses

The needs of a large-scale business are vastly different than those of a small business. Big corporations usually need to process a high volume of paper on a deadline. Much of the paperwork is repetitive and standard. Something like a sheetfed document scanner will work best in this capacity.

Certain businesses need more specialized technology. For example, a law firm that mostly deals with legal-sized documents or an accounting department that handles a lot of receipts. In these cases, you may want to diversify with a few different types of scanners to cover all your bases.

Front-end and back-end type scanning can also differ. A health clinic scanning a patient’s ID at check-in will need a different kind of scanner than an archivist digitizing a library of manuscripts. However, a scanner is essential in either case.

Choosing a Scanner

To identify a scanner that will be the best fit for your business, you will need to specifically identify your needs. Ask yourself how many and what type of documents you have, who will be doing the scanning and how scanning will function moving forward.

It also matters where you are in the digitization process when choosing a scanner. Are you trying to tackle a large backlog of paperwork, or are you already digitized and looking to maintain your database moving forward? You may not need to worry about speed or volume if you are further along. You can make efficient use of desktop scanners attached to specific personnel.

A quality scanner can help your organization bridge the gap between physical and digital business practices. Assess your workflow, staff and paper volume to make the best choice for your enterprise. A reliable scanner can add a lot of value to your business, so reach out to a reputable dealer today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

