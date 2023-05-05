Christian Nodal announces return to Medellín after his controversial failed concert

At the beginning of 2022, in Medellín thousands of fans of the ranchero singer Christian Nodal were disappointed after the Mexican artist did not appear at the show that he had scheduled for March 26 of that year at the Atanasio Girardot. More than a year after the incident that caused excesses in the stadium due to the anger and drinks of more than one of the attendees, Nodal announces a new presentation in the capital of Antioquia.

The artist joined the lineup of artists for the Pa’ Medallo event that will take place next Saturday, July 29, at the Atanasio Girardot; the festival that will be the opening of the Flower Fair in that city. The event that already promised a great show for one of the most important annual events in Medellín, with presentations by urban artists such as Ivy Queen and Farruko, and which in recent days also confirmed Paulina Rubio, now added the Mexican.

According to the organizers, it still has many surprises from international and national artists who will perform at a super concert on July 29 at the capital Paisa stadium. Ticket sales are enabled on the La Tiquetera portal with prices from $124,000 to $702,000 in the stands, while the boxes, for 10 people, on the gramilla have values ​​ranging between $4,365,000 and $12,695,000.

“I am very happy, excited and proud to tell you that a dream came true, I will be at the Flower Fair on July 29, we will be at the Pa’ Medallo festival. It will be an unforgettable night with the Foragido Tour, so you can’t miss it, go buy the tickets”, said the Mexican singer about this event that his Colombian fans hope he will not miss.

Nodal referred to the concert in Medellín that he did not arrive in March 2022

In dialogue with the morning program Buen Día Colombia, Nodal again referred to the mishap that prevented him from reaching the Atanasio Girardot and announced that he would soon return to Colombia to compensate all the fans who were disappointed. The announcement came more than a year later, for the next July 29.

“The Colombian public has only given me love since my beginnings and it was the most important country for my music to begin to internationalize and all my experiences in Colombia have been good,” the singer began to detail when they touched him on the subject of the failed concert. He later added that at the time of the concert, the day before, he was working on a new record called “Foragidos”.

“Many people distorted reality and said it was for other things. But the truth is that I was working in the studio the day before and I have always flown to the place of my shows on the same day because it has always worked for me, the proof is that I always arrive at all my concerts… This time the times failed” , noted the artist.

In addition, he thanked the artists who made their presentations longer that day to please the attendees and insisted that they had received their money for their shows, but since he did not appear, he did not receive any money, despite the fact that the concert was of the. It should be noted that that day Jessi Uribe and Jerry Rivera fulfilled their scheduled agenda; however, Nodal never arrived.

“I know that money does not return the emotion they had for going to see me, but many people have the idea that I stole money or that I kept it, but I returned everything and I did not keep a single penny. Besides, we paid for the damages because, fortunately, it was not serious, but there were injuries and we paid for the hospitals, also the equipment that was damaged for all that, I took responsibility, “concluded the Mexican. with Infobae

