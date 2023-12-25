Christmas basketball banquet

SPORTS

The NBA presents its own holiday tradition with a handpicked five-game slate for Christmas Day. This year, the NBA has prepared a feast for fans, with matchups that include the last four champions and runners-up of the league, as well as the presence of renowned stars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

An ancient custom dating back to 1947

Scheduling Christmas games in the NBA has a long history dating back to 1947, the second year of the league’s existence. This tradition has continued uninterrupted, with the exception of 1998, when a strike canceled the first half of the 98-99 season. While other sports leagues, such as the NFL and NHL, limit their activities on Christmas, the NBA has turned this date into an annual showcase for basketball, similar to the English Premier League and its famous Boxing Day. Over the years, NBA Christmas games have evolved from matchups between teams from nearby cities to matches between the best teams and players in the league. This year, the card offers fans an attractive day, marked by the presence of the stars in the best moment of world basketball. The festive spirit of these dates meets gust sports, creating a unique combination that attracts players and fans alike. While other leagues may restrict their activity on holidays, the NBA embraces the tradition of giving fans one last experience on the basketball court before closing out the year.

