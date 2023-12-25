Mavis – Grief Is No Ally

Mavis were really unlucky. As soon as they got going, the world paused. However, the quartet from Stuttgart, which was only founded in 2019, used their early live experience to work on new material during the inevitable stage break and at the same time plan upcoming performances. Since then, they have toured the modern metalcore sound diligently and released several well-deserved singles. Lands just before the turn of the year „Grief Is No Ally“ now even a first complete album, which more than confidently confirms the first laurels.

The initial melody of “Furry Tongue” quickly makes it clear that this is not about run-of-the-mill core. Brutality in the verses with djent-like riffs and angry screams meets an undeniable need for harmony, which is expressed in an oversized chorus – anthemic and yet tricky. A certain contradiction resonates almost constantly, combining alienation with accessibility and putting a stop to predictability. This also applies to “Calypso” with its extremely modern inserts, synthetic and yet determined, which are accompanied by rough neck hits. What shouldn’t work, at least on paper, knows how to entertain.

This triumphant march continues, for example in “Limerent”, which features guest vocals. Lela Gruber from Venues puts her stamp on the track and at times delivers a thrilling duet with Phil Donay in this overall rockier, more melodic song. In comparison, the opening “Insight” seems almost proggy, not just because of its opulent playing time. Several quite complex parts come together in a maelstrom of emotions and play with expectations. “Monsters”, on the other hand, takes a really brisk approach and is reminiscent of early Architects in the best sense of the word – technical, biting, but still accompanied by conciliatory undertones.

And that is ultimately just one of the many facets that make up this album. Mavis may be at home in metalcore, but they do everything they can to break expectations. When you turn the corner in a more traditional way, it’s twice as much fun. In this respect, “Grief Is No Ally” has become a likeable device that still appears organic. Modern to sophisticated sounds, oversized hymns, technical demands and well-dosed synthetics provide the core with a very welcome rejuvenation. And: The songs are just damn good. Mavis hit the jackpot with their debut and at the same time made a huge promise for the future.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: December 15, 2023

Available via: Arising Empire (Edel)

Website: mavisband.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/maviscvlt

Slider-Pic (c) Pia Böhl

