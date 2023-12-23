Home » Christmas packages for children in Romania
Christmas packages for children in Romania

Christmas packages for children in Romania

Children give away new or used toys, clothing and hygiene products. The presents were packed in shoeboxes and transported to Romania by volunteers. The packages were handed over to children in homes, kindergartens and schools in the south of the country in mid-December. More than 14,000 Christmas presents were collected across Austria this year. From the Innviertel, the Tumeltsham elementary school and kindergarten, the 1 Ried elementary school, the Franziskusschule, the kindergarten on Bettmesserstrasse in Altheim and the middle school and kindergarten in Aspach took part in the campaign this year. In the region, the project is organized by the three Rieder service clubs Round Table 31, Ladies Circle 3 and Club 41. This year the brickworks in Senftenbach was used as a regional warehouse for the first time.

