here are the EU Giga included

In the past few hours I have. Mobile and PosteMobile, two of the largest virtual operators in the country, have updated the Giga thresholds available in the EU for zero roaming and extra threshold costs, bringing forward by a few days the annual adjustment obligation which will start on January 1st. Both operators have updated the plans in the price list with the new maximum thresholds for data traffic in Europe, and the cost applied in case of total erosion of the European data bundle included in the packages.

The thresholds for data traffic in the EU and the costs expected when the bundle is exceeded will be updated on the first of the year until 2027, then they will remain unchanged until at least 2032. From January 1, 2024 to the end of the year the formula used to calculate the number of gigabytes that can be used in Europe is the following:

data bundle in Europe = (monthly cost of the package excluding VAT / 1.55) x 2

and as said I have. Mobile and PosteMobile have already applied it. As for the extra threshold coststhose expected when the “European” bundle is exhausted:

both operators went from 0.21 euro cents per MB for 2023 to 0.18 euro cents per MB for 2024

essentially you pay: 0.0018 euros per megabyte or 1.8 euros per gigabyte, the pricing is per kilobyte consumed.

I HAVE. MOBILE: EU GIGA 2024 INCLUDED OFFER BY OFFER

Here is the monthly data amount to spend in Europe at no additional cost from now until the end of 2024 for offers in the price list I have. Mobile:

I have. Mobile orange (for Iliad, Fastweb, Coop Voce and other customers) 100 GB for 5.99 euros per month

EU data included: 6.4 Giga

180 GB for 7.99 euros per month

EU data included: 8.5 Giga

I have. Mobile orange (for Kena, Digi, Energan and Feder Mobile customers) 150 Giga at 8.99 euros per month

EU data included: 9.6 Giga

to. Mobile 9.99 (for Iliad, Poste Mobile, Fastweb and other customers) 230 GB for 9.99 euros per month

EU data included: 10.6 Giga

ho. Mobile green (new numbers) 100 Giga at 6.99 euros per month

EU data included: 7.4 Giga

150 Giga at 8.99 euros per month

EU data included: 9.6 Giga

ho. Mobile purple (for TIM, Vodafone, WindTre and Very Mobile customers) 50 Giga at 11.99 euros per month

EU data included: 12.7 Giga

150 Giga at 13.99 euros per month

EU data included: 14.8 Giga.

Mobile Posts

