‘Ciclovie reali’, 400 km between the provinces of Turin and Cuneo – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 17 – The area of ​​the new tourist product ‘Court Life – Royal Cycle Routes’ ideally goes from Vicoforte (Cuneo) to Susa (Turin), conceived and promoted by the Terre Reali del Piemonte tourist consortium of which members are the Ascom of Bra, Fossano, Savigliano, Federalberghi Turin and about a hundred accommodation facilities, restaurants and local authorities. The project, presented today at the Polo del ‘900 in Turin, embraces a large area that includes Turin, the Saviglianese, the Braidese and the Fossanese areas, with a prevalence of flat routes and therefore particularly suitable for those who love cycle tourism, crossing parks and areas and naturalistic areas, rural landscapes. “This project – explained Giancarlo Fruttero, president of the Terre Reali del Piemonte Tourist Consortium – stems from the desire to enhance the Piedmontese plain between the provinces of Cuneo and Turin, an area rich in local excellence, monuments and historical vestiges”.



The offer of the 68 hotels and other accommodation facilities is 5,300 beds. “For the first time – added Fabio Borio, president of Federalberghi Turin – a proposal has been created that ideally unites the Residences of the House of Savoy, a Unesco heritage site since 1997, and tells fragments of the life of the Savoy court through architecture, history, food and wine and the rediscovery of the rural context that still characterizes this territory”.



As part of the project, 7 sections of between 40 and 60 kilometers have been mapped so far, two more will be ready in 2024.



(ANSA).

