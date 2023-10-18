Cicor Buys STS Defence, Boosts UK High-End Electronics Market Presence

Swiss electronics manufacturer, Cicor Group, is set to acquire UK-based STS Defence Limited, marking a significant expansion in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Cicor Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of UK-based STS Defence Limited.

Cicor is a rapidly growing manufacturer of high-reliability electronics for various sectors, including medical, industrial, and aerospace & defence.

STS Defence is an industry-leading provider of sustainment, support, and modernization solutions for mission-critical electronics and communications systems for aerospace and defense

applications.

The acquisition will allow Cicor to continue the successful growth of STS Defence in the UK aerospace and defence market.

STS Defence generated sales of GBP 27.5 million in the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2023, and the acquisition will have a positive impact on Cicor Group’s EBITDA margin by approximately 0.4

percentage points.

The closing of the transaction is expected within 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

