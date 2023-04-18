Cicpc rescued three 15-year-old adolescents victims of human trafficking

Three 15-year-old adolescents, who had been captured by the Criminal Organization “Los Orientales”, dedicated to human trafficking, were rescued by members of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc), reported the C/G Douglas Rich.

The procedure was carried out jointly by officials attached to the Valencia Municipal Delegation and Puerto La Cruz Municipal Delegation, who, upon learning that the minors had been transferred from Anzoátegui state to Carabobo state, began intelligence work, locating the victims in the Cascabel sector, Los Guayos parish and municipality, Carabobo state.

In that place, they were arrested Erika Yusleidys Herrera Pérez (43) and Olga Carolina Bustamante Navas (22), who were protecting the young women. In addition, Rico explained that Erika is the sentimental partner of the leader of the criminal group that is in Peru, while Olga was in charge of the transfer of the adolescents.

They also captured Luis Raul Herrera Acosta (62)in the Rafael Urdaneta parish, Valencia municipality, who was also in charge of the transfer of the victims.

The detainees and four more people, still to be apprehended, moved the victims to foreign territory through irregular roads and under deceitful job offers. However, upon reaching their destination, their documentation was withheld and they were sexually exploited.

After the arrest of these three people, Cicpc officials recovered a Chevrolet Aveo, license plate AE483DG, and three cell phones.

Upon being verified in the Police Investigation and Information System (Siipol), they determined that Luis presents a police record for generic theft and trade in psychotropic substances and narcotics.

