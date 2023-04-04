As the first investigations have already shown, a glowing cigarette may have been the trigger for a terrace fire in a residential building in Eberndorf. An off-duty police officer noticed the heavy smoke, alerted the resident of the house and called the fire brigade.

The fire was brought under control by police and neighbors before emergency services arrived. No one was injured in the incident, but there was property damage of an unknown amount. 150 members of the FF Eberndorf, Peratschitzen, Kühnsdorf, Gablern and Völkermarkt were deployed.