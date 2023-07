On July 26, the speed limits will fall again in Wels. The national and international cycling elite will be on the move there at up to 60 km/h at the 24th inner city criterion. The women start at 6 p.m. with thirty laps, the men start at 7 p.m. and do 60 laps (total distance 48 kilometers). The 800 meter long, technically demanding course leads from Kaiser-Josef-Platz (KJ) via Pfarrgasse to the Ringstrasse and over Hessenstrasse again

