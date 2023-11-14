Civic Parade and Military Parade for the 203 years of independence of Alausí

INDEPENDENCE

On the morning of Monday, November 13, 2023, Alausí celebrated its 203 years of Political Independence, with several activities.

On November 13, 2023, the city of Alausí, located in the southern part of the province of Chimborazo, adjusted its 203 years of liberation from Spanish rule, an action that constituted the response to the unwavering interest of being a sovereign town, worthy of being driven by his children. Alausí, which in the Cañari language means “thing of great esteem and dear”, was founded by the Spanish on June 9, 1534, with the name of San Pedro de Alausí, in honor of the saint of the day.

In its celebration of independence, the ‘Magical Town’ held a civic parade and military parade in which several educational units belonging to the canton participated, among other educational institutions invited from the different surrounding parts. The cantonal capital, in the flourishing era of the Alfaro railway, in turn achieved important commercial development. Currently, it is the political-economic axis of its 10 parishes (Achupallas, Guasuntos, Huigra, Multitud, Pistishi (Devil’s Nose), Pumallacta, Sevilla, Sibambe, Tixán and Totoras). But Alausí also has tourist attractions such as the Devil’s Nose, which allows us to take a zigzagging train trip, in the majesty of the mountain.

The concentration for this celebration was held in the 13 de Noviembre park of the canton where the Civic Minute was held to commemorate the 203 years of Political Independence of Alausí, Remigio Roldán, mayor elected together with the main authorities of the town, standard bearer of the educational units and citizens in general shared a new event full of civility and patriotism in honor of the ‘Pueblito Mágico’ Alausí.