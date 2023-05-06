Clara Luz Roldán, among “The 100 Powerful Women” of Colombia

For the fourth consecutive year, Gobernadora del Valle is included by Forbes among “The 100 Powerful Women” of the country.

Referring to this recognition, the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, stated that “I have to thank a magazine as important as Forbes for having placed me in that place among the 100 most powerful women. And the most beautiful thing is that it has been four consecutive years, that is, during my four years in government the magazine has highlighted me as one of the most important leaders in the country”.

In this way, Clara Luz Roldán received the news that the prestigious publication Forbes included her in the annual list of the “Most Powerful Women” in Colombia in 2023.

Leadership

The regional president stressed that “for me, the importance is having been able to work for the social. I come from being the president of the Community Action Board, from being a student leader, so my pride is knowing that the position that I obtain today is for working for the people, for working for the social, for helping the communities. So I feel great satisfaction.”

Indeed, Forbes Colombia highlighted the leadership and execution capacity of the president. She “governs the third regional economy that participates the most in the country’s GDP and she is one of the only two governors in Colombia. Before she was the director of Coldeportes and in the last elections she was the governor with the most votes in the entire country. She is a graduate of business administration and a specialist in labor law and urban law ”, Forbes details in its report.

articulated work

The Governor thanked for having been highlighted, but emphasized that this recognition is achieved thanks to the articulated work between the departmental government and the academy, the business community and the media, which were fundamental in past years during the pandemic and the social outbreak.

“To think that today we are the first department to be reactivated economically and the first department to be reactivated at the tourism level. This cannot be achieved if it is not by working together, hand in hand, all with the same goal, and that is why today we are an Invincible Valley”, concluded the president.

Comments