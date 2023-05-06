Home » The celebrations of the fans for the Scudetto at the Artichoke fountain: a vandalized monument – Corriere TV
Sports

The celebrations of the fans for the Scudetto at the Artichoke fountain: a vandalized monument – Corriere TV

by admin
The celebrations of the fans for the Scudetto at the Artichoke fountain: a vandalized monument – Corriere TV

In piazza Trieste e Trento, move the barriers and pull down the iron railing

After championship win thousands of Neapolitans celebrated on the streets of the city and especially around the artichoke fountainin the square Trieste and Trento in Naples. The historic monument (inaugurated in 1956 e hand-in-hand with the soccer team town, given that its construction was strongly desired by Achilles Lauroformer mayor, but also former president of SSC Napoli between the 40s and 60s) was stormed by the fans who made it through and uprooted the barriers and the railing in iron placed to protect the monument. (agtw)

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 11:27 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Serie B: Cosenza wins the derby 2-1 with Reggina - Calcio

You may also like

Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Late goals give Blues first...

Remco Evenepoel, imperial in the inaugural time trial,...

Victor Wembanyama: 10 more days to know the...

Along with the Asian Games, 53 Veteran Cadre...

NHL | The Swiss hockey players will be...

Inter, there is a new name for the...

Milan win against Lazio but lose Leao

Hangzhou Asian Games Chinese Women’s Chess Team Officially...

The international spirit of Napoli: goodbye to the...

Marseille: Alexis Sanchez, OM’s asset to win the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy