In piazza Trieste e Trento, move the barriers and pull down the iron railing

After championship win thousands of Neapolitans celebrated on the streets of the city and especially around the artichoke fountainin the square Trieste and Trento in Naples. The historic monument (inaugurated in 1956 e hand-in-hand with the soccer team town, given that its construction was strongly desired by Achilles Lauroformer mayor, but also former president of SSC Napoli between the 40s and 60s) was stormed by the fans who made it through and uprooted the barriers and the railing in iron placed to protect the monument. (agtw)