Seizure of weapons in Čačak and Velika Plana | Info

A large amount of weapons were found in Čačak and Velika Plana.

Izvor: MUP

Ž was arrested. M. (57) from the vicinity of Velika Plana, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials, announced the Police Department in Smederevo. According to reports, the police searched his house and auxiliary premises and found an M-72 machine gun, an M-59 semi-automatic rifle, a hunting rifle without a serial number, a gas pistol, 1,581 7.62 mm caliber rifle bullets, 49 rifle bullets of unspecified caliber, two automatic rifle frames, all in illegal possession, as well as one air rifle, which was duly reported.

The suspect was detained, after which he will be brought before the senior public prosecutor in Smederevo with a criminal report. I. Ž was also arrested. (1973) from the vicinity of Čačak, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials.

After searching the apartment and other premises used by the suspect, the police found 388 pieces of ammunition of different calibers, four frames for an automatic rifle, four frames for a “Thompson” automatic rifle, two semi-automatic rifle frames, an automatic rifle formation knife and one pistol frame. The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and he will be brought to the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Čačak along with a criminal complaint.

(MONDO/RTS)