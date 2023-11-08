Home » Clash between David Racero and Andrés Forero over health reform
News

David Racero appeared on his social networks denouncing a situation that occurred this Tuesday, November 7, in the House of Representatives. It was a strong discussion in which he exposed the behavior of Congressman Andrés Forero.

“There have been around 10 sessions where the vote on the Health Reform is sabotaged due to lack of quorum. Democratic Center and Radical Change are the ones who promote sabotage,” he began by saying.

Likewise, he added that these parties have demonstrated “they have no arguments” and that is why they prefer not to stay in order to discuss and move forward with the reform:

“They have no arguments and with that they rob Colombians by leaving the workplace (how many Colombians can do that?) How much do they earn so they don’t come to vote?” he wrote on his ‘X’ account, formerly called Twitter. .

On the other hand, Racero, who is part of the Historical Pact bench, asked for seriousness and commitment because this behavior was unacceptable:

“Come and vote, sink the reform if you want, in a vote, but stop stealing from Colombians by leaving the plenary session. “That’s what they pay us for!” he said.

