Home News Clashes in roadside restaurants, Naples ultras force roadblock in Genoa: bars in the trunk
News

Clashes in roadside restaurants, Naples ultras force roadblock in Genoa: bars in the trunk

by admin
Clashes in roadside restaurants, Naples ultras force roadblock in Genoa: bars in the trunk

They were going to see the Sampdoria-Naples match but in the trunk they had three iron bars that may have been used in the clashes in A1. For this reason, yesterday afternoon four Napoli ultras forced their way through a checkpoint in Genova Nervi. The four, aged between 21 and 27, were chased by traffic police officers and stopped shortly after. The cops checked the trunk and found the clubs. The driver explained that they belonged to him and for this he was reported.

The madness of the hooded ultras: autogrill ambush, A1 hostage

by Michele Bocci

The four were taken to the police station and identified. Yesterday the controls of Polstrada and Digos were intensified after the clashes that took place at 2pm on the A1 between Romanists and Neapolitans. The Genoese police yesterday identified about 80 Neapolitan ultras stopped in East Genoa aboard nine minibuses. The fans, after the formalities, were made to go back and escorted until their arrival in Naples.

See also  National Development and Reform Commission: Secondary and higher vocational schools train about 10 million high-quality technical and skilled talents for the country every year—China Education Online

You may also like

20 years after the law to stop smoking...

The National Meteorological Work Conference was held in...

Fuel prices, from the Gdf to Mister Prices:...

The First Session of the Twelfth Municipal People’s...

Assault on Brazilian Democracy – Pierre Haski

Yunnan Railway is expected to send 7.4 million...

Covid, the Gimbe report: infections and deaths date...

A new generation of new crown vaccine produced...

Owners on vacation: thieves enter the house and...

No need for injections!Inhaled new crown vaccine can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy