They were going to see the Sampdoria-Naples match but in the trunk they had three iron bars that may have been used in the clashes in A1. For this reason, yesterday afternoon four Napoli ultras forced their way through a checkpoint in Genova Nervi. The four, aged between 21 and 27, were chased by traffic police officers and stopped shortly after. The cops checked the trunk and found the clubs. The driver explained that they belonged to him and for this he was reported.

The madness of the hooded ultras: autogrill ambush, A1 hostage by Michele Bocci

09 January 2023



The four were taken to the police station and identified. Yesterday the controls of Polstrada and Digos were intensified after the clashes that took place at 2pm on the A1 between Romanists and Neapolitans. The Genoese police yesterday identified about 80 Neapolitan ultras stopped in East Genoa aboard nine minibuses. The fans, after the formalities, were made to go back and escorted until their arrival in Naples.