[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 13, 2022]The CCP’s “dynamic clearing” continues to escalate, overwhelming many people. A few days ago, it was reported on the Internet that Zhengzhou High-tech Zone issued a notice to implement “two inspections a day” for three consecutive days, that is, nucleic acid sampling twice a day. Many netizens expressed anger.

On October 12, a notice from Zhengzhou High-tech Zone came out online, requiring the whole district to implement “two inspections a day” for 3 consecutive days from that day, with samples taken in the morning and evening.

Subsequently, notices from various sub-district offices under the High-tech Zone were exposed. The notice more clearly requires that residents must participate in nucleic acid sampling twice a day for 3 consecutive days, once in the morning and once in the evening.

In addition, the street notice also requires residents to “not go out unless it is necessary”, and each household can go out for shopping at most one time per day, and at the same time, it is necessary to reduce the gathering of people and the flow of people and vehicles.

Prior to this, it was reported on the Internet that Xinjiang and other regions had already started “two inspections a day”. The announcement of Zhengzhou High-tech Zone was the first official written material to implement “two inspections a day” to confirm the matter, so it quickly detonated online public opinion.

Frequent nucleic acid testing by governments across the CCP has already exhausted the public. Some netizens said that just when they were looking forward to the relaxation of “one inspection every two days”, they unexpectedly ushered in “two inspections a day”.

On Twitter, netizens denounced one after another: “You don’t have to do anything else a day”, “When will there be three checks a day?” “Will it be checked every hour after that?” Doing things against humanity” “If you don’t toss yourself to death, you won’t stop”.

There are also many netizens who directly point to the interests of the powerful and powerful behind the intensive nucleic acid testing: “Nucleic acid companies have won the money”, “This is to speed up the speed of earning money”, “I just feel a little sad, the medical insurance fund that the nationals worked hard to save, quickly The quilt (pulling out) has become negative.”

Not only nucleic acid testing, but the CCP’s various epidemic prevention measures are becoming more and more extreme. Some netizens summed up the process of escalating the centralized isolation policy.

The CCP’s “dynamic clearing” has evolved into a political movement. There are different opinions about the reasons for Beijing’s insistence on extreme “epidemic prevention”. Some people think that the driving force of this matter is the CCP’s “political line struggle” and the powerful interests behind related industries. Others believe that the CCP’s rule is in jeopardy, and the authorities may wish to strengthen social control by “clearing zero” to maintain the regime. Some people even speculate that the CCP may use the “clearance” to return China to poverty, so that the totalitarian government can more easily control the people who have nothing by monopolizing all social resources.

