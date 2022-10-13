It will have Rodrigo Becao and Walace, his two Brazilians “crashed”, Udinese who on Sunday afternoon will go to challenge Lazio at the Olimpico in Rome.

It will have them because the latest updates in this regard are encouraging and lead to the complete recovery of both, even if starting from different assumptions and return times.

Yes, because yesterday only Walace – who on Monday night risked his life, coming out unscathed from an accident in which his car overturned and caught fire in viale Venezia, in Udine – set foot in the group who trained in the afternoon at Bruseschi under orders by Andrea Sottil, thus confirming the first good impressions of Tuesday, when the midfielder reacted to the incident by immediately returning to the field for a differentiated job.

For Becao, on the other hand, there has not yet been a return to the team, but only for a matter of planning since one more day of differentiated work has been granted, as a precaution, to the Brazilian defender whom Sottil had excluded from the squad against the team. ‘Atalanta, tracing the cause to a muscle fatigue that arose in the hours preceding the challenge with the Goddess.

This was the official version on the absence of a Becao who perhaps, from a psychological point of view, is not so serene, since he did not give the green light to the contract renewal (expires in June 2024), a topic already under discussion in within the company in the last week.

All issues that have little to do with Sottil and that certainly the coach will not face this afternoon or at most tomorrow, when Becao will be relocated to the defense in his “office” of competence, on the center right of the three-man defense.

As it is easy to guess, only the physical availability of the Brazilian counts for the coach, that recovery that would allow him to move Nehuen Perez to the center left, thus excluding Enzo Ebosse (a return to the bench for the Franco-Cameroonian is expected) and confirming in the center of defense the Slovenian Jaka Bijol.

Here is Sottil’s defensive plan, who in the meantime yesterday found a perky Walace in training. He will be the midfielder in front of the defense at the Olimpico, in a midfield subjected to some experiments and evaluations yesterday, especially between the midfielders.

A possible rotation of the owners should therefore not be excluded, where Sandi Lovric and Jean Victor Makengo started from the first minute in the last two races after the break, against Verona and Atalanta.