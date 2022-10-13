On September 19, Wang Qishan, as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended the funeral of the Queen of England. (Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

[See China October 12, 2022 News](See Chinese reporter Dong Linshan’s comprehensive report) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China announced that the countryVice Chairman Wang Qishanwill lead a delegation toKazakhattended the “Asian Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures” (CICA, referred to as:CICA Summit).Japanese media reported that when Wang Qishan returns to Beijing, he will still have to undergo a 10-day quarantine and may be absent from the CCP.Twenty。

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

According to a CCTV news report, Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, announced on October 11 that at the invitation of the Kazakh government, the presidency of the CICA, Wang Qishan will lead a delegation to Kazakhstan to attend the meeting in Astana (the capital of Kazakh, formerly known as Nur-Sultan). The sixth summit of CICA. The last CICA summit was held in Dushanbe, Tajik, in 2019, when Xi Jinping personally attended.

“Nihon Keizai Shimbun” reported that even if officials of the CCP leadership level visit overseas, they must be quarantined for about 10 days after returning to China. If Wang Qishan returns to Beijing from Kazakhstan at that time, he will not be released from the quarantine until the 24th, and he wants to attend on the 16th. The opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was difficult. By then the 20th Congress may have closed.

The South China Morning Post reported on the 11th that all overseas people will be subject to a “7+3” quarantine plan upon arrival in China, first staying in a quarantine center for a week and then isolating at home for three days. If Wang Qishan follows the quarantine plan, the two-day foreign trip could mean he may miss the 20th party congress that starts on Sunday (16th).

But the outside world has no way of knowing whether the rules apply to Chinese leaders traveling abroad on diplomatic visits.

Prior to this, on September 19, Wang Qishan attended the funeral of the Queen of England as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. On September 27, Xi Jinping led the 6th Standing Committee and a group of senior party, government and military officials to appear at the Beijing Exhibition Hall. The outside world noticed that only Wang Qishan was missing from the participants that day, and it was suspected that they were still in quarantine.

In June of this year, Vice President of the Communist Party of China Wang Qishan was elected as the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Jiangsu Province. In 2018, the CCP amended the constitution and abolished the limitation that the term of office of the president and vice-chairman should not exceed two terms. According to this stipulation, Wang Qishan has a reason to continue to be re-elected after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, just like Xi Jinping. But Hong Kong media said in a commentary published on September 8 that 74-year-old Wang Qishan is expected to step down as vice-chairman next year. However, some observers believe that Wang Qishan, known as the “Eighth Standing Committee Member” of the CCP, may have an impact on the personnel arrangements of the 20th National Congress.

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there was a major personnel change in the discipline inspection system of the Communist Party of China. Among them, Li Xinran, the head of the discipline inspection and supervision team at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, was said to return to the appointment of the middle discipline. It is worth noting that Li Xinran, known as a “fighting tiger”, was Wang Qishan’s former department in the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and participated in the investigation of the cases of Bo Xilai and Sun Zhengcai.

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reproduction is subject to the authorization of China. It is strictly forbidden to create mirror websites.