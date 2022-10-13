Home News Climate emergency, farewell to skiing in Cortina in 14 years. But the city does the spells: “The snow comes and goes”
Climate emergency, farewell to skiing in Cortina in 14 years. But the city does the spells: "The snow comes and goes"

Climate emergency, farewell to skiing in Cortina in 14 years. But the city does the spells: “The snow comes and goes”

A 14-year countdown to see every skier’s nightmare materialized. Which coincides with the nightmare of those who experience mountain tourism: the snow “pappa”, that is, wet, soft, impossible to whip with the edges of the skis. The “State of Climate Services 2022” of the World Meteorological Organization (Omm) tells how the Dolomites will change in the period 2036-2065, and the forecast cannot leave Cortina and its protagonists indifferent.

