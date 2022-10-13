A 14-year countdown to see every skier’s nightmare materialized. Which coincides with the nightmare of those who experience mountain tourism: the snow “pappa”, that is, wet, soft, impossible to whip with the edges of the skis. The “State of Climate Services 2022” of the World Meteorological Organization (Omm) tells how the Dolomites will change in the period 2036-2065, and the forecast cannot leave Cortina and its protagonists indifferent.