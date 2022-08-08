Home News Climate index | The sun 24 hours
News

Climate index | The sun 24 hours

by admin
Climate index | The sun 24 hours

The first three provinces ranked. You can choose the podium for the general ranking or the one for the individual items (sun, wind, rain, etc.). To select point the individual bars on the podium, or use the menu at the top of the page.

The first three provinces ranked. You can choose the podium for the general ranking or the one for the individual items (sun, wind, rain, etc.). To select use the menu at the top of the page. Tap the individual bars to see the gauge data. Press and hold if you want the ranking for individual items.

The teeth of the wheel indicate the rankings. Choose or write the province in the top menu, or by aiming for the ranking. Below on the right are the main data of the province.

The teeth of the wheel indicate the positions in the standings. Choose or write the province in the top menu, or by aiming for the ranking. Below are the main data of the province.

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Pesaro-Urbino

Indicator

Citta

Position

107

Value

Explains

13244

Score

13244

Find out the performance of the province for each indicator. You can change the province in the top menu.

Pesaro-Urbino

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Slide 1

Find out how the provinces are positioned according to the indicator. You can change the province and the entry in the top menu. The size of the circle on the cities indicates the position in the relative ranking.

See also  "We have lost about twenty days of electoral campaign": Anna Ciriani calls for the postponement of the municipal elections

Indicator

Citta

Position

107

Value

Explains

13244

Score

13244

The provinces in the mirror. In the menu above, choose which ones you want to compare. You will be able to see the differences in climate well-being for each item.

Methodological notes:

The final ranking of the 107 provincial capital municipalities is the result of the average of the scores obtained by the different cities in the 10 climate indicators taken into consideration, validated by the 3Bmeteo team of meteorologists. For each parameter, the daily, annual or ten-year average value recorded in each city was calculated, starting from the meteorological data collected for six-hour bands over the period 2011-2021. Thus, for each ranking, one thousand points were awarded to the city with the best value. The score drops, depending on the distance from the first classified, to zero attributed to the last position. Some indicators are considered positive (the higher the value the better the performance of the city) others are considered negative (the lower the value the better). The data that unite several urban centers (Pesaro and Urbino, Barletta-Andria-Trani, Massa Carrara, Forlì Cesena), are the result of the average of the values ​​referred to the individual cities.

– In heat waves, several consecutive days of heat are considered as multiples of three (e.g. 30 consecutive days are considered as 10 waves)

– For the relative humidity, the average daily data was calculated first, then the days outside the climatic comfort parameters

– The perceived temperature also takes into account humidity and wind

– In places at high altitude (> 350m above sea level) a reduction of 20% was applied assuming an overestimation of the source data

See also  Maturity 2022 today the second tests: seneca among Latin authors and mathematics

You may also like

The international community severely criticizes Pelosi’s sinister intentions...

Hungary in the dead end of war –...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

1200 for the Ivy Film Fest in Treviso:...

Superenalotto, a super jackpot up for grabs: 250...

Car crashes into a cliff in the mountains,...

Elections breaking news. After the break with the...

Who will save the treasures of the church...

Antonio Mumolo, street lawyer: “So I fight in...

Car crashes into a cliff in the mountains,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy