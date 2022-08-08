The first three provinces ranked. You can choose the podium for the general ranking or the one for the individual items (sun, wind, rain, etc.). To select point the individual bars on the podium, or use the menu at the top of the page. The first three provinces ranked. You can choose the podium for the general ranking or the one for the individual items (sun, wind, rain, etc.). To select use the menu at the top of the page. Tap the individual bars to see the gauge data. Press and hold if you want the ranking for individual items.

The teeth of the wheel indicate the rankings. Choose or write the province in the top menu, or by aiming for the ranking. Below on the right are the main data of the province. The teeth of the wheel indicate the positions in the standings. Choose or write the province in the top menu, or by aiming for the ranking. Below are the main data of the province. Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Pesaro-Urbino Indicator Citta Position 107 Value Explains 13244 Score 13244

Find out the performance of the province for each indicator. You can change the province in the top menu. Pesaro-Urbino Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 1

Find out how the provinces are positioned according to the indicator. You can change the province and the entry in the top menu. The size of the circle on the cities indicates the position in the relative ranking. See also "We have lost about twenty days of electoral campaign": Anna Ciriani calls for the postponement of the municipal elections Indicator Citta Position 107 Value Explains 13244 Score 13244

The provinces in the mirror. In the menu above, choose which ones you want to compare. You will be able to see the differences in climate well-being for each item.