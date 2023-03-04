7
The Chancellor must bring his coalition together and deliver results, said Jung on Deutschlandfunk with a view to tomorrow’s cabinet meeting in Meseberg. The CDU politician accused the FDP and the Greens of being at odds on important climate policy issues. When it gets concrete, both sides rake and are busy with themselves. In the areas of transport and buildings, Jung advocated using open-technology processes and standards. He cited e-fuels for cars as an example. Should such a technology be more expensive or not efficient enough, this would be regulated via emissions trading and the market mechanism. Most recently, the FDP had blocked an EU decision for the de facto end of vehicles with combustion engines from 2035. At the retreat in Meseberg, where economic and energy policy is likely to play a central role, von der Leyen is expected to be a guest.
This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 4th, 2023.
